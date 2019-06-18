|
|
Helen Dusko
Woodbridge, Nj - Helen Dusko passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home in Woodbridge. She was 90 years old.
Born on December 17, 1928 in Szin, Hungary, she came to the United States in 1938 along with her brother, Bela Nemedy, and has resided in Woodbridge since.
Mrs. Dusko was employed as a receptionist with Supermarkets General in Avenel for 15 years prior to her retirement several years ago.
She was a longtime member of John Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church in Woodbridge.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Adolph J. "Al" Dusko, in 2013; and brother, Bela Nemedy, in 2007.
Surviving are her children, Debra Blake and her husband, Edward, of Howell and Bruce J. Dusko and his wife, Sherry, of Gulf Shores, AL; grandchildren, Jeffrey Dusko and Scott Dusko; step grandchildren, Kerri Rabbitt and Edward Blake; great grandchildren, Tyler, Riley, Morgan, Mason, Jake, Brody, Haidyn and Rilynn; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue in Woodbridge. Services will follow at 10:00 a.m. at John Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church, Woodbridge. Entombment will be in Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Helen's memory to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on June 18, 2019