Helen E. Francisco
Port Reading - Helen E. Francisco passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at PowerBack Rehabilitation in Piscataway. She was 84 years old.
Born in Scranton, PA, she resided in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township for 47 years.
She was a communicant of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Port Reading; and had belonged to Saint Anthony's Columbiettes as well as the Red Hat Society. She was active in the PTA and Girl Scouts and loved to cook, travel, and attend the many community and sporting events of her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Francisco was predeceased by her parents, Helen and Matthew Sworski; and a daughter, Darlene Matthews.
Surviving are her ex-husband Frank Francisco of Watchung; children, Cynthia Malovetz of Philadelphia, Ted Francisco of Woodbridge and his wife Diana, Kevin Francisco of Dunellen and his wife Jessie, Valerie Gargano of Watchung, and son-in-law Rick Matthews of Port Reading; sister, Dorothy Casella, of Monroe; grandchildren, Dustin Malovetz, Blake Malovetz and his wife Christine, Chelsea Barreras and her husband Mike, Tyler Malovetz, Bradley Francisco and his wife Jen, Corey Francisco, Nick Francisco, Luke Francisco, Tim Francisco, Jillian Gargano, Elliott Gargano, Andrew Matthews, Carly Matthews, and Eric Matthews; and 7 great grandchildren, Logan, Lucy, Grace, Matthew, Nico, Malcolm and Arthur.
Private Funeral Services took place under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (Costello-greiner.com
), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. Entombment was at Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) or a charity of your choice
in memory of Helen would be greatly appreciated by her family.