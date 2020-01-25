Services
Manchester - Helen E. Hamer 92 of Manchester died Friday, January 24, at Aristacare at Manchester. Born in Carteret, she lived in Port Reading and Milltown before moving to Manchester in 2013. She was employed for 5 years as a clerk in Residential Housing at Rutgers University, New Brunswick. She loved crochet, knitting, and going to Bingo. She is predeceased by her husband, Theodore H. Hamer, who died in 2005. Surviving is a son,and daughter in law, Theodore A.and Diane Hamer of Manchester, a daughter, Susan Hamer-Fidilio of Columbia, South Carolina, 3 grandchildren, Theodore E. Hamer, and wife, Jennifer, Nicole Cook, and husband, Stephen, and Staff Sgt. Samantha Fidilio, and husband Torrence Gilman, 7 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Patrick, Tyler, Olivia,Natalie, Torrell, and Trinity. Visitation is Monday from 3-7 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester with a funeral service being offered at 6:30 pm. Burial is Tuesday 11 am at the Rahway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to of NJ, 1347 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08832. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
