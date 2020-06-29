Helen E. Marshall
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen E. Marshall

Milltown - Helen E. Marshall, of Milltown, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was 90.

Born and raised in New Brunswick, she moved to Milltown in 1963.

Helen was a supervisor for Revlon in Edison, before retiring in 1992. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Helen loved reading and being with her family.

She's predeceased by her husband Ronald Marshall (d. 1985), her daughter

Irene "Renee" Cerasoli (d. 2006), and her parents Maurice and Irene (Colligan) Essman.

Surviving are her daughters, Ann M. Haley and her husband Michael, of Barnegat Light, Barbara Pinilla and her husband Jose, of San Antonio, TX, and Joan Trygar and her husband Peter, of Milltown; her son-in-law Norman Cerasoli of Pleasantville; her grandchildren Elizabeth Haley, Joseph and Sara Pinilla, and Stephen and Andrew Trygar; and five great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, 11:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Milltown. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Milltown Rescue Squad, POB 308, Milltown, NJ 08850. You may sign the online obituary "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Crabiel Home for Funerals
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Interment
St. Peter's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Crabiel Home For Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved