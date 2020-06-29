Helen E. Marshall
Milltown - Helen E. Marshall, of Milltown, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was 90.
Born and raised in New Brunswick, she moved to Milltown in 1963.
Helen was a supervisor for Revlon in Edison, before retiring in 1992. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Helen loved reading and being with her family.
She's predeceased by her husband Ronald Marshall (d. 1985), her daughter
Irene "Renee" Cerasoli (d. 2006), and her parents Maurice and Irene (Colligan) Essman.
Surviving are her daughters, Ann M. Haley and her husband Michael, of Barnegat Light, Barbara Pinilla and her husband Jose, of San Antonio, TX, and Joan Trygar and her husband Peter, of Milltown; her son-in-law Norman Cerasoli of Pleasantville; her grandchildren Elizabeth Haley, Joseph and Sara Pinilla, and Stephen and Andrew Trygar; and five great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, 11:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Milltown. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Milltown Rescue Squad, POB 308, Milltown, NJ 08850. You may sign the online obituary "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Milltown - Helen E. Marshall, of Milltown, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was 90.
Born and raised in New Brunswick, she moved to Milltown in 1963.
Helen was a supervisor for Revlon in Edison, before retiring in 1992. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Helen loved reading and being with her family.
She's predeceased by her husband Ronald Marshall (d. 1985), her daughter
Irene "Renee" Cerasoli (d. 2006), and her parents Maurice and Irene (Colligan) Essman.
Surviving are her daughters, Ann M. Haley and her husband Michael, of Barnegat Light, Barbara Pinilla and her husband Jose, of San Antonio, TX, and Joan Trygar and her husband Peter, of Milltown; her son-in-law Norman Cerasoli of Pleasantville; her grandchildren Elizabeth Haley, Joseph and Sara Pinilla, and Stephen and Andrew Trygar; and five great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, 11:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Milltown. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Milltown Rescue Squad, POB 308, Milltown, NJ 08850. You may sign the online obituary "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.