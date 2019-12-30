|
|
Helen E. Mustakas
Milltown - Helen E. (Macaronis) Mustakas, 94, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at home. Born in New Brunswick, the daughter of the late Stelios and Olga Macaronis, who immigrated from Lemnos, Greece, she lived there before moving to Milltown in 1960. She was a 1944 graduate of New Brunswick High School. She was a bookkeeper for her husband's construction business, Thomas J. Mustakas Builders. Also from 1944 to 1976 she was a bookkeeper for numerous companies in Central Jersey. She then worked in the banking industry retiring from Wells Fargo Bank, North Brunswick. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Piscataway where she was a member of the St. Barbara Ladies Philoptochos Society. Her husband, Thomas J. Mustakas died in 2004. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Quish in 2016 and her grandson, Patrick Mustakas in 1999. Surviving are 2 sons, John G. Mustakas and his wife Mary of Winter Springs, FL, and Steven T. Mustakas and Cristina LaPenta of Pennsville; her son-in-law, Donald Quish on North Brunswick; 1 sister, Artemis Pappas of Franklin Township; 6 grandchildren, Thomas, Justin, Amanda, Jacqueline, Matthew and Connor; and 7 great-grandchildren, David, Nathan, Emilie, Troy, Julius, Stevie, and Demi; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Piscataway. Burial will follow at Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick. Relatives and friends may call 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday at the Quackenboss Funeral Home, 156 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 1101River Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019