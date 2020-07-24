1/
Helen G. Spano
Helen G. Spano

Carteret - Helen Carey Spano, 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 23, 2020 in St. Joseph's Senior Home, where she had spent the past six years residing and being cared for by The Little Servant Sisters of the Immaculate Conception and their nursing staff. At St. Josephs she was the elected liaison, representing the resident's feedback to the administration. She spent her time participating in the daily games, enjoying her arts and craft sessions and socializing with her friends.

Helen was born in Madison, NJ and had lived on Hagaman St. in Carteret for over 60 years where she was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church. She had previously worked as a school crossing guard, in the local grocery store and for Hermans Sporting Goods in Carteret.

Mrs. Spano was predeceased by her husband, Nicola (Nick) Spano and granddaughter Jennifer Allmann Griffin. Surviving are her children: Andrew and Linda Spano of Linden, Nicolette and Edwin Allmann of North Plainfield, Helen and Michael Crilley of Carteret, her sister, Veronica Carey Jones of Madison, her brother-in-law, Peter Cillo of Mendham; her grandchildren: Leigh and Gil Broitman, Nicholas Spano, Anthony and Lara Spano, John Spano, Michael and Kim Crilley and Nicole Crilley; her great grandchildren: Mila Spano, Naomi Spano, Eleora Spano, Jake Broitman, Tristan Allmann Griffin, Cailin Crilley and Lucas Crilley.

A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family, under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue, in Carteret. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent on behalf of Mrs. Spano to St. Josephs Senior Home, The Little Servant Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, 1-3 St. Josephs Terrace, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Close family and friends will be invited to attend a celebration of Helen's life which will be determined at a later date.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
July 25, 2020
So sorry about your dear mom Andy. My condolences
Your former classmate Pat Ryan {Dey}
Pat Ryan Dey
Classmate
July 25, 2020
you will be greatly missed, we love you for you were our second mother!!! This is very hard for us but knowing the great fulfilling life makes it a little easier. Gone but never forgotten always. Love you forever xoxo
Joann cansian
July 25, 2020
What a wonderful lady she was!! I worked with her at Lebow's Foodtown (cashier) for a couple of years...always willing to help & such a great smile!! My sincerest condolences to her family & friends...
Ulana Prokopiak
Coworker
July 25, 2020
Aunt Helen meant the world to Michael and me. She will never be forgotten. I will love you always.

Robin
Robin Jones
Family
