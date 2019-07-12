|
|
Helen Gloria Guarracino
Woodbridge Township - Helen Gloria Guarracino passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her home in Woodbridge. She was 90 years old.
Born in Jersey City, she has resided in Woodbridge Township for many years.
Mrs. Guarracino was a trained beautician and communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel.
She was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale "Patsy" Guarracino, in 2008; 5 sisters; and 2 brothers.
Surviving are her children, John and his wife, Linda, of Avenel and Patrick and his wife, Andrea, of Woodbridge; and grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Anthony and his wife, Jessy, and Jessica.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, 44 Green Street Woodbridge. Entombment will follow in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Alzheimer's New Jersey (alznj.org), Attn: Development Department, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 in Mrs. Guarracino's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 12, 2019