Helen Hush Thompson
Somerset - Helen Hush Thompson, age 86 of Somerset, New Jersey entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Alonzo, 2 sons, Herbert L. Hush (Kathy), Geoffrey A. Hush (Naoko), 2 daughters, Deborah L. Mosley (Joe), Eileen M. Bryant (Lee), 1 brother, Curtis Adams (Annie).
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 86 Highland Avenue, Somerset, NJ 08873
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020