Helen I. Bulla
Edison - Helen I. (Slicner) Bulla, 101, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born and raised in Perth Amboy, Helen married Steven Bulla in 1946 and the two lived in the Clara Barton section of Edison for many years. They relocated to South Plainfield for 19 years before retiring to the Mystic Island section of Little Egg Harbor. When Steven passed in 1998, Helen settled to Edison.
She was formally employed as a quality control inspector for 10 years by Matel Co. of South Plainfield. Helen was a member of the Oak Tree and South Plainfield Senior Citizens as well as a long time communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church.
Helen loved her desserts, especially cheesecake and blueberry pie. She will be forever remembered as a loving and devoted, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Predeceased by her husband who died in April of 1998, Stephen Bulla; her son who died in May of 2016, Kenneth Bulla and three siblings, Lou Slicner, Edward Slicner and Frances Butvilla; surviving are her three grandchildren, Karen Grab and her husband Michael, Kevin Bulla and wife Kelly and Kim Rossi and husband Mike; four great grandchildren, Kaitlin and Michael Grab and Logan and Lilly Bulla and daughter in law, Beverley Biello of South Plainfield.
She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, who will cherish the wonderful memories of this joyful woman.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 9AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 follow by a funeral mass at 10AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church, South Plainfield.
Interment will follow in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Monday on 4-8PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to the South Plainfield Volunteer Fire Department, www.southplainfieldfire.com or the South Plainfield Rescue Squad www.southplainfieldems.org
For more information, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020