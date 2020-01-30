Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church
South Plainfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bulla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen I. Bulla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen I. Bulla Obituary
Helen I. Bulla

Edison - Helen I. (Slicner) Bulla, 101, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Born and raised in Perth Amboy, Helen married Steven Bulla in 1946 and the two lived in the Clara Barton section of Edison for many years. They relocated to South Plainfield for 19 years before retiring to the Mystic Island section of Little Egg Harbor. When Steven passed in 1998, Helen settled to Edison.

She was formally employed as a quality control inspector for 10 years by Matel Co. of South Plainfield. Helen was a member of the Oak Tree and South Plainfield Senior Citizens as well as a long time communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church.

Helen loved her desserts, especially cheesecake and blueberry pie. She will be forever remembered as a loving and devoted, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Predeceased by her husband who died in April of 1998, Stephen Bulla; her son who died in May of 2016, Kenneth Bulla and three siblings, Lou Slicner, Edward Slicner and Frances Butvilla; surviving are her three grandchildren, Karen Grab and her husband Michael, Kevin Bulla and wife Kelly and Kim Rossi and husband Mike; four great grandchildren, Kaitlin and Michael Grab and Logan and Lilly Bulla and daughter in law, Beverley Biello of South Plainfield.

She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, who will cherish the wonderful memories of this joyful woman.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 9AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 follow by a funeral mass at 10AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church, South Plainfield.

Interment will follow in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Monday on 4-8PM in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to the South Plainfield Volunteer Fire Department, www.southplainfieldfire.com or the South Plainfield Rescue Squad www.southplainfieldems.org

For more information, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -