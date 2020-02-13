Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St. and Cooper Ave.
Iselin, NJ
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St. and Cooper Ave.
Iselin, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cecelia's Catholic Church
Iselin, NJ
Helen J. Adams


1929 - 2020
Helen J. Adams Obituary
Helen J. Adams

Iselin - Helen J. Adams, 90, of Iselin, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born in Wilkes Barre, PA, she resided in Iselin for 62 years. Helen was a Safety Officer for School 24, Woodbridge, for 30 years, retiring in 1994. She was a parishioner of St. Cecelia's Catholic Church, Iselin.

She is predeceased by 11 siblings.

Surviving are her children and their spouses, Joyce and Nick Caliendo, David and Patti Blumberg, Jim and Kaye Adams, and Helene Adams; grandchildren and their spouses, Nick (J.R.) and Tracey Caliendo, Jayme and Gino DiSaverio, Sara Blumberg, Andrea Blumberg, Brandon and Heidi Adams, Sonya Grindstaff, Wade Turner, Will and Ashley Pool, Christina Vergara, and Marissa Vergara; great-grandchildren, Anthoni, Olivia, Isabella, Kaylee, Mia, Melanie, and London; many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 9:30 am , from Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St. and Cooper Ave., Iselin (Costello-runyon.com), followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church, Iselin. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Visitation is Monday, 5-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kindred Hospice, 242 Old New Brunswick Rd., Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
