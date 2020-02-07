|
|
Helen Janos
Helen Janos, 93, passed away February 4 following a short illness at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. She lived most of life in Dunellen and South Plainfield and only recently moved to Upstate New York to be closer to family.
Following graduation from Dunellen High School, she was a civil service administrative assistant for the U.S. Department of the Army for 24 years - first at Camp Kilmer in New Brunswick as well as eight years in Europe (Orleans, France, Hanau and Frankfurt, Germany). Upon her return to the States, Helen was employed by Mack Truck in Somerville and Allentown, PA for 25 years before retiring in 1989.
The youngest of six children, she was predeceased by brothers John, (Malvina), Stephen (Clara), Edward (Mary), Paul (Betty) and sister Emilia Bittles (Lou). She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Helen was an avid gardener and a devoted animal lover. She volunteered for eleven years at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Lyons VA Medical Center arranging and delivering flowers to veterans. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, February 10, from 11:30am - 12:30pm at Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen, NJ. A funeral service will follow at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 1734 Clinton Ave., South Plainfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's name to Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Ave., Unit 600, Bethesda, MD 20814. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020