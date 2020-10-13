Helen Januszewski Kupcho
Somerset - Helen Januszewski Kupcho, 86, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020, after a long battle with kidney cancer. She was born at home in Sayreville, NJ on March 29, 1934 to Joseph and Stella (Bogdzio) Januszewski. She had resided in West Caldwell until a few months ago when she moved to Somerset.
Helen graduated from Sayreville High School in 1951. After high school she was employed by Rutgers University for 2 years, then at Johnson & Johnson New Brunswick as a secretary until 1960 when she took time off to raise her two daughters.
Helen volunteered with the Franklin Township Public School system when her children attended school there. In 1969, Helen returned to the workforce part-time, working again for Rutgers University/Cook in the Animal Sciences Department. In 1975, Helen began working for Rutgers full-time as an administrative assistant with the Cooperative Extension Department on Cook Campus until she retired in 1997.
Helen remarried in 1993 to John "Jack" Kupcho. They spent 27 years together working, traveling, and caring for each other until his death this May.
Helen is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Stella Januszewski, her two brothers, Joseph Janis and John Januszewski and her second husband, John "Jack" Kupcho.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Carol Sabo of Somerset and Barbara and her husband Robert DeLorenzo of Somerset, and her grandsons, Joseph and Anthony DeLorenzo of Somerset.
Helen was a communicant of St. Aloysius Church in West Caldwell, NJ.
Services are being held under the direction of Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville on Friday, October 16, 2020. Visitors may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9am to 10:30am.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church 225 MacArthur Avenue, Sayreville at 11am, Friday, October 16, 2020.
Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Pulaski Avenue, Sayreville.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
.