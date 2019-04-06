Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St Helena Church
Edison, NJ
View Map
Resources
Helen Jarema Obituary
Helen Jarema

Edison - Helen Jarema (nee Holowka), 87, of Edison, NJ entered into eternal rest on March 28, 2019. Helen was the youngest of 9 children, 7 brothers and 1 sister.

Helen was born on May 20, 1931 in Plainfield, NJ. She married John on January 27, 1951. Helen and John lived in Edison, NJ where they raised their three daughters.

Helen and John owned Sunnyside Deli and Catering until they retired in 1994. Known as "Poppy's Store" to the grandchildren, this family owned establishment was beloved by North Edison residents.

Helen enjoyed hosting holidays with her family and was an active parishioner at St. Helena's Parish. She also loved spending time with her friends in Las Vegas.

Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years, John, and daughter Debbie Madore.

She is loved and missed by her daughters: Susan Kohut married to Gary Kohut, and Donna Wytko. In addition, there are 6 grandchildren, Stacey, Cindy, Lisa, Samantha, Gary John, and Dana and 7 great-grandchildren Tyler, Madison, Sadie, Sarah, Davey, Sandro and Sienna.

Visitation Sunday April 7, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison. Funeral Services Monday April 8, 2019 9:00am at the funeral home followed by a 10:00am Mass at St Helena Church, Edison. Interment Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 6, 2019
