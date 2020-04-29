|
|
Helen Johnson
Perth Amboy - Jimmie Helen Davis Williams Johnson, 82 of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Helen was born May 1, 1937, at the family home in Brundidge, Alabama. A midwife performed the delivery. Helen was the first child born to Ethel Lee Frazier, her mother, and Henry Flowers, her father. Her parents were sharecroppers on a farm in rural Brundidge, Alabama. It was here that she learned sound work ethics in the cotton and peanut fields of Alabama. After moving to New Jersey, she worked for Bond Cleaners for many years. Her last place of employment was at The Board of Social Services in New Brunswick where she worked as a social worker for 25 years before retiring.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents Ethel Lee Frazier Davis and Henry Flowers; her first and second husbands Robert Jr Williams and Kenny Johnson; her sons Fredrick Davis and Robert Anthony Williams and grandson Christopher Sharp.
Helen is survived by four devoted and beautiful children, Larry Williams, Ricky Williams (Sylvia), Beverly Williams Gibbons (Barry,) and Timothy Williams (Andrea) - all of Perth Amboy, New Jersey; loving grandchildren Alicia, Bria, Nicki, Deeone, Rikei, Sharell, Anthony, Christina, Joel, Joelle, Courtney, Slick; loving great grandchildren Ayanna, Emizha, Josiah, Zara, Ava, Devin, Towan, Lamar, Amir, Kash, Amari, Jah'mir, Amira, Jayda, Madison, Katelyn, Dariahus and DJ
Left to mourn are her siblings Leon Davis of Perth Amboy, New Jersey; Ethel Davis Reid of Perth Amboy, New Jersey; Mary Botts Davis of Union City, Georgia; Leartis Davis (Dean) of Brundidge, Alabama; Derwin Davis (Barbara) of Bay Shore, New York; Jerome Davis, Sr. (Anna) , Deming, New Mexico.
Nieces and nephews Paula Denise Mosby, Tanya Davis, Eric Reid, Latoya Reid, Naomi Davis, David Davis, Leartis Jr., Melissa, Marc, Travis, Anthony Davis, Terrell Davis, Jerome Jr., Diane Davis, Larry Leon Davis, Randall Davis, Brotus, Darnell, Baldwin, David, Rasheem and Mandi.
She devoted her life to Christ at a very young age and faithfully served as a child of God in the Church of God in Christ. She was the Epitome of womanhood and holiness. She was supportive and faithful in all levels of the church. She served as a church mother, president of the transportation committee and usher board, Mothers board and District Treasurer. She was a traveling companion, prayer partner, and anointed singer. Her strength and commitment are lessons of motivation and aspiration. Her fortitude and resilience in facing life's challenges will always be remembered.
"Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning"
Psalms 30:5
Cards and condolences may be sent to her son Timothy Williams at 21 Coddington Avenue, Hopelawn, NJ 08861.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020