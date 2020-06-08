Helen (Popovich) Kitz
Helen (Popovich) Kitz

Helen (Popovich) Kitz, 93, wife of the late Charles Kitz of Carteret, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020.

She was born on January 9, 1927 in Carteret, NJ to the late George and Elizabeth (Nagy) Popovich.

Helen was a lifelong member of St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church in Carteret, NJ where she also worked for 70 years.

She is survived by two sons: Charles and wife Margaret Kitz, Peter and wife Suzanne Kitz; grandchildren: Mark, Carolyn, Michael, Brian, and Lauren; great grandchildren: Charles, Logan, Tyler, Owen, and Andrew; sister, Elsie Kurtz.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Yolanda and Giselle.

A private Funeral Service will be held in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Mont Clare, PA. Burial will be in St Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ.

A Memorial Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at a later date in St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church in Carteret, NJ.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church, 42 Cooke Avenue, Carteret, NJ 07008.

www.GatchaFuneral..com




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your mom was a very special person.
Karen Konci Waldron
Friend
