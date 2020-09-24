1/
Helen Krog
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Krog

Fuquay-Varina, NC - Helen Krog, 92, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Harnett Woods Rehabilitation, Dunn, NC. Helen was born in Piscataway to the late Stephen and Veronica Letostak and grew up in South Plainfield. In 1949, Helen married John Kenneth Krog and lived in Edison for over 50 years before moving to NC. Helen lived a full life as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her husband of 58 years, John predeceased her in 2007. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle Church, and devoted herself to Mary as a member of the Rosary Alter Society and Legion of Mary.

Helen is survived by her brother Stephen Letostak and his wife Loretta of South Plainfield, New Jersey, her two sons, Steven Krog of Red Bank, New Jersey and Gary Krog and his wife Lori, of Princeton, New Jersey, two daughters, Nanette Bryan and Peggy Jardine and her husband Larry of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Her sisters, Agnes and Veronica predeceased her in 2018. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, September 26, 2020 from 3-7PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, 9:30AM at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved