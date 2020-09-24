Helen Krog



Fuquay-Varina, NC - Helen Krog, 92, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Harnett Woods Rehabilitation, Dunn, NC. Helen was born in Piscataway to the late Stephen and Veronica Letostak and grew up in South Plainfield. In 1949, Helen married John Kenneth Krog and lived in Edison for over 50 years before moving to NC. Helen lived a full life as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her husband of 58 years, John predeceased her in 2007. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle Church, and devoted herself to Mary as a member of the Rosary Alter Society and Legion of Mary.



Helen is survived by her brother Stephen Letostak and his wife Loretta of South Plainfield, New Jersey, her two sons, Steven Krog of Red Bank, New Jersey and Gary Krog and his wife Lori, of Princeton, New Jersey, two daughters, Nanette Bryan and Peggy Jardine and her husband Larry of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Her sisters, Agnes and Veronica predeceased her in 2018. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, September 26, 2020 from 3-7PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, 9:30AM at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store