Helen L. Haase
Bridgewater - Helen L. Haase, formerly Holzapfel, died on March 8th 2019. Born in New York City in 1930, she graduated from Mount Vernon High School. She later moved to New Jersey where she met and married the love of her life, Ernest, who predeceased her after 59 years of marriage. She graduated from Rutgers University and was a Bank Trust officer at the time of her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter Connie McKeon of Virginia, sons Bret of Bedminster, and Craig of Bridgewater, five granddaughters, Jennifer, Nichole, Melinda, Emily, Megan and two great-granddaughters, Audrey and Hadley.
Services will be private. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Helens name may be made to the Bound Brook High School Alumni Association, c/o Treasurer, at 111 W. Union Ave,, Bound Brook, N.J. 08805. To send condolences, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 10, 2019