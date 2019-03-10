Services
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Haase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Haase


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen L. Haase Obituary
Helen L. Haase

Bridgewater - Helen L. Haase, formerly Holzapfel, died on March 8th 2019. Born in New York City in 1930, she graduated from Mount Vernon High School. She later moved to New Jersey where she met and married the love of her life, Ernest, who predeceased her after 59 years of marriage. She graduated from Rutgers University and was a Bank Trust officer at the time of her retirement.

She is survived by her daughter Connie McKeon of Virginia, sons Bret of Bedminster, and Craig of Bridgewater, five granddaughters, Jennifer, Nichole, Melinda, Emily, Megan and two great-granddaughters, Audrey and Hadley.

Services will be private. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helens name may be made to the Bound Brook High School Alumni Association, c/o Treasurer, at 111 W. Union Ave,, Bound Brook, N.J. 08805. To send condolences, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now