|
|
Helen L. Henne
North Plainfield - Helen L. Michels Henne, 95, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home with her loving daughter, son, and family by her side.
She was born in Newark to Harry and Florence Michels and had resided in North Plainfield since 1951.
Helen had worked as an Administrative Assistant to the North Plainfield Borough Engineer for 15 years; and later, in the same capacity, for the Chief of Police in North Plainfield. She retired in 1986 after 20 years of service. During the early 1970s, Helen helped many residents and neighbors in North Plainfield to file flood claims due to her knowledge of the codes in the borough.
She was a long time devoted member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in South Plainfield, and had previously been a long time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in North Plainfield. Helen was a Past Matron (1959-1960) of former Rosebud Chapter No. 259, O.E.S. Dunellen (now Lydia Chapter No. 41, O.E.S.), and a member of the auxiliary of Tri-Boro Memorial Post No. 5479, V.F.W. in Dunellen.
She was the wife of Robert E. Henne who died January 1, 2010, to whom she had been married 64 years.
Her family includes a daughter, Kathy E. Henne and her companion, Christopher Schell; a son, Michael W. Henne and his wife Jeannette; five grandchildren, Bob Henne (Erica), Harrison Henne, Michelle Silva (Anderson), Michael D. Henne, and Dana Kilgarriss; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Isabelle; a sister-in-law, Josephine Henne; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Henne (Muriel). Helen was predeceased by a sister, Eleanore Nemec and a daughter-in-law, Heidi Henne.
A service will be held at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Avenue, Dunellen on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:30 P.M.
Friends and family may gather at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 A.M. until the time of the service.
Committal and interment will follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.
To send condolences or sign the guest book, please go to mundyfh.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020