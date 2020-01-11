Services
Helen L. Henne, 95, of North Plainfield, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home with her loving daughter and son by her side.

She was born in Newark to Harry and Florence Michels. She moved to North Plainfield in 1951 with her husband Robert.

She is preceded by her parents Harry and Florence, husband Robert, sister Eleanor and daughter in-law Heidi.

Helen worked as an Administrative Assistant to the North Plainfield Borough Engineer and also for the Chief of Police. She retired in 1986 after 20 years of service. In particular Helen was very proud of helping the residents of North Plainfield during and after the flood of 1973.

She was member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in South Plainfield, and had previously been a member of St. Peter's Church in North Plainfield. Helen was a Past Matron of former Rosebud Chapter No. 259, O.E.S. Dunellen, and a member of the auxiliary of Tri-Boro Memorial Post No. 5479, V.F.W. in Dunellen.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Kathy E. Henne and her companion Christopher Schell; her son, Michael W. Henne and his wife Jeannette; five grandchildren: Robert Henne and his wife Erica, Harrison Henne, Michelle Silva and her husband Anderson, Michael D. Henne, and Dana Kilgarriff; and two great-grandchildren: Oliver and Isabella; a sister-in-law, Josephine Henne; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Henne and his wife Muriel.

With special thoughts, we thank her neighbors Rosalie, Butch, and Steve, and her mailman Eddie for being good friends who looked out for her and kept her company.

A service will be held at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Avenue, Dunellen on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:30 P.M.

Friends and family may gather at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 A.M. until the time of the service.

Committal and interment will follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Bob.

To send condolences or sign the guest book, please go to mundyfh.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
