|
|
Helen L. Krause
North Brunswick - Helen L. (Alberico) Krause died Friday, March 15, 2019, at PowerBack Rehabilitation in Piscataway. She was 86.
Born in Queens, New York to the late Albert and Ernestina (DiFulvio) Alberico, she has lived in North Brunswick for the past 75 years. She worked as a registered Nurse for Middlesex General Hospital, now Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for 43 years before retiring in 1998.
Mrs. Krause was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church in North Brunswick. She was a member of the North Brunswick Italian American Club Ladies Auxiliary and the Adams Athletic Club Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered her time at the North Brunswick Township Municipal Building.
She was predeceased by her husband Arthur Krause in 1991; her son Richard A. Krause in 2015; and her sister Mary J. DeWitt in 2017. Surviving are her son David M. Krause and his wife Marie of North Brunswick; two sisters - Anna Hunter of Somerset and Rose Miller of Milltown; her brother Albert Alberico of Argile, New York; five grandchildren - Kayleigh Dolinski and her husband Matt, Sean Javick, Brynn Krause, Brett Krause and Kevin Gartner; and two great grandchildren - Keelan and Carrick Dolinski.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019