|
|
Helen L. (Petzinger) McCormick
Helen L. (Petzinger) McCormick left this world on Monday, April 27, 2019, at the Veteran's Memorial Home Menlo Park in Edison. She was 94.
Born in Newark to the late Allen and Margaret (Snyder) Petzinger, she had lived in North Brunswick since 1970 before entering the VA Home in June 2019. She was self-employed for many years in the restaurant business, operating the Village Square Luncheonette in North Brunswick and the Lorraine Diner on Rt. 1 in South Brunswick. She finished her career for the United States Post Office. After retiring and until the age of 90, she loved gathering her many "treasures" and selling them at the local flea markets.
Her husband Clarence P. "Mickey" McCormick died in 1975. Surviving are her children, Kathleen Feigley and her long time companion, Ed Cross of Bridgewater, Paula McCormick of Apache Junction, Arizona, Michael McCormick and his wife Sharon of North Brunswick and Kenneth McCormick and his wife Laura of Milltown; seven grandchildren, Brian, Kyle, Michael, Shawn, Amanda, Erika and Marina and five great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Andrew, Declan, Jack and Dustin with whom she found great joy.
Helen always put family first. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, holiday and was present at all her grandchildren's functions. She had a kind heart, a beautiful soul and was always the first to help family, friends or animals in need. She was fiercely independent, a person of high integrity and the "Rock" that held her family together! She will be deeply missed.
Private funeral services were held in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 28 to May 31, 2020