Helen L. Popadiuk
Helen L. Popadiuk, 92, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 19, 1928, to the late Mary and Michael Bayachek in Canonsburg, PA.
Helen was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking and trips to Atlantic City. In her spare time, she cherished watching her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Helen was a kind and caring woman who will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Helen is survived by her beloved children Patti Korab, Paula Galida (Michael), Nicholas Popadiuk (Janice) and Paul Popadiuk (Karen), cherished grandchildren Wendy, Stephen (Kelly), Jeffrey, Jennifer, Matthew and Luke, great-granddaughter Lennon and her dear friends Dorothy Gerlach and Dorothy Bodo and a special thanks to her loving caregiver, Faith Wambugu. She is predeceased by her husband Paul, her parents, brothers Nick, John, Michael"Moe", Mary Schlachtun, Sophie Schlachtun, Anna Stefko and Catherine Halasz.
Viewing 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887 followed by a 12 pm Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church 16 E. Somerset Street, Raritan, NJ. Burial at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.