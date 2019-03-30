|
Helen Louise Harkay
White River Jct., VT - Helen Louise Harkay, 96, died early Friday morning, Feb. 22, at Valley Terrace in White River Jct., VT. Helen was born August 23, 1922 in Eureka, KS, the daughter of Charles U. and Lillian C. (Stillwell) Mitchell.
She leaves behind her daughter Sharon E. Harkay and son J. Russell Harkay and his companion Sally Gilheeney; grandchildren Kristen Harkay and Gregory Harkay; great granddaughter Sofia; nieces Ellen Brey and Melissa McFadzean; nephews Joseph, Bruce, Brian, and Dan; former daughter-in-law, Kathleen Meyer; and their families. Born on Aug. 23, 1922 and raised mostly in Eureka, Kansas, Helen was an athlete in her school years, competing in track and field events, including the high jump. She graduated from Eureka High School and then went on to secretarial school. As a young woman, she moved to Sacramento, CA where she worked as a secretary for Bank of America. She met John F. Harkay while ballroom dancing, and they were wed in 1945. After moving back and forth across the country, Helen and John settled in New Jersey where they raised their two children.They were both very active members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fords, NJ. Widowed in 2002, Helen moved to White River Jct., VT in 2005 to be near her daughter. For the last four and a quarter years, she lived at Valley Terrace in Wilder, VT. She will always be remembered for her love of family, her generosity, and the ways in which she made holidays special. Helen was predeceased by her husband and her sister, Mary M. Soroka.
A service will be held on April 27th at 3 pm at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fords, New Jersey and her ashes will be placed in the church's memorial garden.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 28 South 4th Street, Fords, NJ 08863; , 100 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403; or to the , 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
