Helen Loukedis
Montara, CA - PAST METROPOLIS OF NEW JERSEY PHILOPTOCHOS PRESIDENT
Helen (Corodemus) Loukedis, a lifelong servant of the Lord in various capacities of the Greek Orthodox Church, fell asleep in the Lord of natural causes, peacefully, on April 11, 2020, at her son's home in California, surrounded by her son and his wife.
A lifelong resident of New Jersey, a member of the former St. Nicholas Church in Newark, where she served Parish President, Philoptochos President and choir director. Helen was appointed by Bishop Silas as Diocese of New Jersey Philoptochos President, where she organized and helped to establish many of the present chapters in the Metropolis of New Jersey. She was known throughout the Philoptochos as a visionary, early role model who always put the welfare of the needy first, leading with kindness and a smile. In recognition for her lifetime of service, Helen was the recipient of the prestigious Medal of St. Paul, the highest honor of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.
Helen was a lifelong employee of the Rutgers University in Newark, entering as a clerk and retiring as director of the physical plant. She put herself through college and graduate school for public administration, all while working full time and as a young widowed mother. She raised her one son Savas James Loukedis, putting him through college and law school. She worked closely for decades with Rev. James Aloupis of The St. Nicholas Church in Newark. Together, they set examples and stressed the importance of service to God, their fellow human beings and a good education. After retiring from Rutgers, Helen moved with her mother to Metuchen, New Jersey, and joined and remained a member of the St. Demetrios Church in Perth Amboy, until her passing. In 2005, Helen moved west to California ultimately living with her son and daughter - law.
At Half Moon Bay California, Helen pursued her longtime desire to paint. She did so, in oil, pastels, and lastly watercolor. She exhibited her works locally but also has two paintings hanging at the National Philoptochos Headquarters in Manhattan, one a welcome greeting, and the other, a rendering of the building itself in watercolor.
Married to the late James Loukedis in November 1949, and she was tragically widowed in May 1951, after having their one son Savas James. Helen is the daughter of the late Soterios and Marina Corodemus of Blessed memory, Sister of the late James Corodemus and his late wife Chrisoula.
Surviving relatives are her son Savas James Loukedis and his wife Florence of California, one brother Christos Corodemus and his wife Lee of NJ, and one Sister Stella Bales and her late husband, Theodore Bales, of NJ. Helen is survived by many nieces and nephews, Godchildren and cousins.
Service will be private due to the Corona restrictions through the Costello Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen. Burial will be at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson, where Helen will be laid to rest next to her beloved Husband James Loukedis. May her memory be eternal.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Helen Loukedis to the St. Demetrios Housing for Active Adults-41-47 Wisteria Street Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020