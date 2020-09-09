1/
Helen M. Abadella
Helen M. Abadella

North Brunswick - Helen M. (Nesser) Abadella died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her home in North Brunswick. She was 97.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Edward and Josephine (Najem) Nesser, she lived in New Brunswick before moving to North Brunswick over 60 years ago. She worked as a saleswoman at Roselle's Department Store in New Brunswick for 20 years before her retirement.

Mrs. Abadella was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church in North Brunswick.

Her husband William P. Abadella died in 1999. She was also predeceased by her sister Josephine L. Joseph; and her brother Frederick Nesser. Surviving are her son William P. Abadella, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of North Brunswick; her daughter Patricia Vincente of Maui, Hawaii; three sisters - Agnes Balitsky of South River, Evelyn Dickinson of Bonita Springs, Florida and Mary Soos of Somerset; four grandchildren - Jason and David Abadella and Gibran and Noilani Vincente; and two great grandchildren - San Vincente and Sophia Abadella.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:30 AM Friday at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 1730 Route 130 North, North Brunswick. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or at www.stjude.org. Arrangements are by Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
