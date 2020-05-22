|
Helen M. Gazo
Manville, NJ - Helen M. Gazo, 90, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Somerset Valley Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Bridgewater, NJ.
Helen was a dedicated Registered Nurse for 50 years, graduating from Sacred Heart Nursing School and retiring from the VA Hospital in Lyons, NJ.
Private funeral services are under the direction of Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. To send condolences or light a candle, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from May 22 to May 24, 2020