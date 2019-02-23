Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church
New Brunswick, NJ
North Brunswick - Helen M. (Covell) Mariano died on February 19, 2019 at Saint Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 93 years old.

Mrs. Mariano was born in South Amboy and has lived in North Brunswick for 74 years. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.

Mrs Mariano was predeceased by her husband Felix "Phil" Mariano in 1982; and her parents Edward and Elizabeth (Kelly) Covell. She is survived by her daughter Bet Latora and her husband Dennis of Canton, Georgia; her brother Jerry Covell and his wife Alice of Parlin; three grandchildren - Lisa Barrett, Greg Latora and Drew Latora; and six great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:45 AM Monday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:30 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church, New Brunswick. Entombment will be in Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019
