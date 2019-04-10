|
Helen M. Mazur
Edison - Helen M. Mazur ( nee Matis ), of Woodbridge, formerly of Perth Amboy, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Woodbridge.
Helen was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy, before moving to Woodbridge many years ago. She was employed by RBMC for 23 years as a Food Server. She retired in 1992. She was a parishioner of Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Holy Trinity Church, a member of the Holy Trinity Seniors and of Olive Street Seniors.
He is preceded in death by her devoted husband, George J. Mazur; loving daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth ( nee Farkas ) Matis; dear sister of Margaret Beyczi, Joseph and James Matis and her daughter ~ in ~ law Patricia Mazur.
She is survived by her beloved children George M. Mazur, Marian ( Joseph ) Kovacs, Doris ( Larry ) Guttadora, William ( Valerie )Mazur, Robert Mazur ( Tom ) and Joan ( David ) Schwingen; adored grandmother of 13 and great ~ grandmother of 15; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews.
We begin to leave on Wednesday at 9:30 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a funeral mass at 10 am at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Holy Trinity Church. Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Helen can be made to St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019