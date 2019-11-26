|
Helen M. Solomon
Highland Park - Mrs. Helen M. Solomon, 100, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, she moved to Highland Park in 1945.
Mrs. Solomon was a graduate of William L. Dickinson High School in Jersey City. During World War II, she was an ambulance driver with the Red Cross.
Mr. Solomon worked in a ladies clothing store before meeting and marrying her husband Carl in 1945. She then worked side by side with her husband in the family businesses for 56 years.
A longtime member of the Highland Park Conservative Temple-Congregation Anshe Emeth, hadassah and the sisterhood. Mrs. Solomon gave of her self to work with many charitable organizations. Mrs. Solomon was one of the oldest residents of Highland Park. She and her family help with the New Brunswick Soup Kitchen during the Thanksgiving holidays. Mrs. Solomon was a very philanthropic person all through her life.
Predeceased by her parents Morris and Laura (Buch) Mandel and her husband Carl, she is survived by her beloved daughter, who took care of her on her own terms at home, Ruth Susan Solomon, her son Martin Ted Solomon, her four grandchildren, Samuel, Karen, Benjamin Solomon and Michele Solomon Levy her four great grandchildren and her sister Rhoda Schneider. Funeral services will be held at Highland Park Conservative Temple, South Third Avenue and Benner Street, Highland Park, NJ Wednesday, November 27th at 2:00 pm. Interment at Washington Cemetery, South Brunswick Twp., (Deans), NJ.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019