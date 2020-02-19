|
Helen M. Suchan
Woodbridge - Mary H. Suchan. 92, formerly of Woodbridge, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Heathsville, Virginia.
Born in Poland, she came to the United States as an infant with her parents, Jacob and Hedwig Smerecki and she was raised in Perth Amboy where she attended St. Stephen's School and later, Perth Amboy High School. In 1948, Mary married her husband Frank and later moved to Woodbridge where she remained until 2015 when she settled in Virginia. She was a long time communicant of St. Stephen's RC Church of Perth Amboy and a member of the Church's Holy Name Society and Sodality of Girls group. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, sewing and crafting and, she was an avid reader. For many years she was a bookkeeper for the former Abarry Steel Manufacturing Company of Perth Amboy, retiring in 1986. She was an extremely devoted wife and mother.
Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Frank Suchan, in 2013, her daughters, Theresa Mackey and Christine Morin and, her siblings, Casimer and Hedwig Smerecki, she is survived by her sons, Thaddeus Suchan and his wife Charlene and Raymond Suchan and his wife Debra, both of Virginia; her sons-in-law, Robert Mackey of Massachusetts and David Morin;of Morganville; her brother, Edward Smerecki of Jackson; her grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan, Lauren, John, Robert and Marylynn Suchan, Jennifer Dougherty and her husband Michael, David and Daniel Mackey and, Matthew and Stephanie Morin, and; her great-grandchildren, Chiara, Courtney and Nathan Mackey and, Bradley Morin and Greyson James Dougherty.
Funeral services will begin at 9:00 AM on Monday, February 24th from the Zylka Funeral Home at 513 State Street, Perth Amboy, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen's RC Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Keasbey. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, February 23rd from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Mary's memory may be made to The at .
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020