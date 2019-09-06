Services
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
Carteret, NJ
Helen M. (Marchhart) West

Helen M. (Marchhart) West Obituary
Helen M. (Marchhart) West

Carteret - Helen M. (Marchhart) West, 93, of Carteret died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at home. She was born and raised in New York City and lived in Carteret for the past 62 years. She was employed as a secretary with Philadelphia Quartz in Avenel for many years. Helen was a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. She was the matriarch of the family and will be truly missed.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank West in 2012, her sister, Margaret Gabriel and brother, Theodore Marchhart; her brothers-in-law, Jackie and Mike and sisters-in-law, Anna and Agnes.

She is survived by two sons, Robert West and his wife, Jonell, of Haines City, FL and Raymond West and his wife, Deborah, of Cumming, GA; one daughter, Peggy Mushalla of Port Reading; five grandchildren, Jennifer Loichle and her husband, Kevin; Robert West; Andrew Mushalla; Jason Mushalla and his wife, Nicole; and Emma West; three great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Joseph, and Rebel. Also survived by her sister, Dorothy, and brother, Frank as well as many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend thanks to her caregiver, Lia, who has taken such wonderful care of Helen over the years.

Funeral services will take place Monday at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ. We will meet at 8:30 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass at St. Joseph RC Church, Carteret. Interment will be private. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019
