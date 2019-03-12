Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Bridgewater, NJ
View Map
Helen Malik Boyle Obituary
Helen Malik Boyle

Bridgewater - Helen Malik Boyle, wife of 43 years to the late Hugh Francis Boyle, died March 10 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Boyle, a Bridgewater resident for many years, was employed at Ethicon retiring in 1984. A communicant of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Bridgewater, where she was a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry, the Golden Stewards and served as an Eucharistic Minister. Her hobbies included endless knitting, which she learned at the age of 10, reading two newspapers every day, watching football on Sundays, especially her beloved Giants and then as the season ended, looking forward to cheering for Dam Yankees. For the last 2 ½ years, Mrs. Boyle lived with Karen and Mark, where she enjoyed sitting by the koi pond in warm weather listening to the waterfall and watching the fish. When her grandson Evan visited or called with tales of school, skateboarding, and snowboarding, BMX rides, his dogs and his interests in cars those were the times that made her days full. Her siblings Bernadine, John, Elizabeth, and Martha predeceased her. Surviving are her daughters Karen Boyle married to Mark Horvath and Susan Zakovic her husband Gary, a grandson Evan Zakovic and step-granddaughters Alexis and Brittney Horvath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am on Thursday, March 14, at St. Bernard Church, Bridgewater. Mausoleum Entombment to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater. Visiting hours from 4pm-7pm on Wednesday, March 13, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville
Published in Courier News on Mar. 12, 2019
