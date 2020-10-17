Helen Marie Boehner



Carteret - Helen Marie Boehner 85, of Carteret, died on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Carteret and was a life-long resident. Helen retired from Bank of America in Carteret as a customer representative and she was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Carteret.



She is predeceased by her parents, Frieda and Bernhard Kiefer; her husband, Harold Boehner (2007) and her brother, Walter Keifer. Helen is survived by her daughters, Deborah Boehner and her partner, Ken Ilgavizis of Mountainside, Laura Chiusano and her husband, Mark of Metuchen and Pamela Boskowicz and her husband, Janusz of Jackson; and her grandchildren, Rebecca, Rachel, Joshua, Hannah, Samuel and Alexandra.



Private Funeral Services were held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store