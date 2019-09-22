|
Helen Mary Kuchnicki
Mt. Holly - Helen Mary Kuchnicki (Sikora) went home to be with our heavenly father Friday September 20, 2019, in Mt Holly NJ. She went home to be with her beloved husband Edmund J Kuchnicki Sr. and her mom and dad.
Helen was born and raised in Bound Brook, NJ. She currently resided in Mt Holly NJ with her daughter and son-in-law. She was a loving Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Aunt. She was a good friend and family to anyone she met and liked.
Helen loved to read, play computer games, listening to Elvis and watching Food Network. She loved telling stories of the love of her life and her kids growing up. She was a die-hard Ravens Fan and loved watching football more then most men. Helen was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary and the CWF with her late husband. She was extremely strong willed and determined when she made up her mind about something.
She is survived by her children Michelle Clevenger (Larry) of Mt Holly, NJ and Edmund Kuchnicki Jr (Jen) of Carney's Point, NJ. Three grandchildren, Mathew Clevenger, Edmund Kuchnicki III and Courtney Kuchnicki. She also had three step grandchildren Melody Bower, Pauline Suber and Jesse Bower (Fiancé' Courtney Kensler). She was also honorary GiGi Helen to Trinity Rae Suber.
Helen is also survived by her brother Walter Sikora (Karen), Sister Christine Hargrove (Timothy) and sister Anne Sikora. She is also survived by her Aunt Jenny Dacuk. She was predeceased by her loving husband Edmund Kuchnicki Sr. and her parents, Walter and Helen Sikora.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, September 23 from 5-7 PM at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly, NJ. Funeral services will follow at 7 PM at the funeral home. Burial at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America (www.vva.org) or ().
Perinchief Chapels, Mt. Holly www.perinchief.com
Published in Courier News on Sept. 22, 2019