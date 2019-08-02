|
|
Helen Maslankowski
Piscataway - Helen Maslankowski passed away peacefully on Monday July 29, 2019 in Philadelphia.
Beloved Nana, Mother, Sister and Aunt, Helen was born and raised in Carteret, NJ. She graduated from Trenton State College. After marrying her husband Edwin, she started her career as an elementary school teacher and settled in Piscataway, NJ.
After time as a stay at home mom, she taught math at Middlesex Vo-Tech High School in Woodbridge and become the guidance counselor there after receiving her master's degree from Kean University.
A lifelong member of Saint Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Carteret, Helen was also a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox League and the Middlesex County Guidance Counselor Association. She enjoyed reading, traveling and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa and her husband Robert, her son David and his wife Lisa, her grandchildren Lauren, Annalise, Dante and Maren, her sister Catherine Shaffer and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Edwin, her parents Anna and Michael Lesky, and her siblings John Lesky, Joseph Lesky, Sophie Dempski, Julianna Cholowski and Steven Lesky.
Helen's faith was deep and carried her through her long illness. Through it all, she never lost her love for life nor her sense of humor. She will be in our hearts always.
Funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saint Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 645 Roosevelt Avenue, Carteret, NJ 07008.
Family and friends may gather for visitation on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway NJ 08854. Parastas prayers will begin at 6:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
To leave condolences, please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019