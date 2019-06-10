|
|
Helen Massagli
Bound Brook - On Friday, June 7, 2019, Helen Massagli passed peacefully at her home with loved ones. She lived a good 96 years. Her life was enriched by family and friends who she held dear throughout her life. She will be remembered for her love of life, her smile, and her delicious baked goods. She is survived by her sisters Anna and Francis. Her daughters, Roberta, Priscilla, Joann, and Cynthia, her sons-in-law, her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook, on Tuesday, June 11th from 4 pm to 8 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church. She will join her husband Edward Massagli for eternal life at Bound Brook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Care Hospice, Somerville NJ 08876 or .
Published in Courier News on June 10, 2019