Helen Michko
Sayreville - Helen Michko, died at the age of 93, on Tuesday October 15, 2019 in Sayreville, NJ after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Born in Arlington, Pa on March 14, 1926 to the late Walter & Lucy (Matistic) Zomro. She attended school in Arlington and Hamlin, Pa.
Helen worked on the family farm until going to work in Hawley at Vacca Silk Mill.
She married Vincent Michko on June 14, 1947 and lived in Lake Ariel until 1950 when she moved to Sayreville, NJ. She was a stay at home mother with four children. In 1962 she went to work at Mako Sportswear South River NJ for 26 years. She was chairlady of ILGWU union for 9 years until her retirement in August, 1987. Upon her retirement she moved back to Lake Ariel, Pa.
She enjoyed Polka music, sewing, cooking, gardening and visits with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Vincent Michko.
She was a loving mother to her children James (Patricia Bruzik) Newton NJ, Sharon (Martin Gray) North Brunswick NJ, Lawrence Sayreville NJ and Edward Old Bridge NJ and Grandchildren Donald Gray (Joelle Dollak) North Brunswick, NJ, Jeffrey Gray Old Bridge NJ, Christina (Michael Chamberlain) Old Bridge NJ and Michelle Gray Old Bridge, NJ. Kaitlyn and Allison Michko Newton NJ and Amanda and Britney Michko Old Bridge NJ.
Helen adored her three Great Grandchildren Meghan and twins Lauren and Daniel Gray.
She is also survived by her sister, Rose (Thomas) Wargo Lake Ariel, and sister-in-law Florence (William) Zomro New York and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was predeceased by her sisters, Estelle (Stanley Pruss) Lake Ariel Pa, Jean (John Stefanowicz) Florida, Loretta (Ed Miller) Brooklyn NY, Lucille (Paul Poduch) Brooklyn NY, Sophie (Howard Austin) Red Bank NJ and brothers Alfred Zomro (Irene Zoryczka) Durham Pa, William Zomro Clark NJ and Peter Zomro (Stella Szewczyk), Clark NJ and 2 infant brothers, Walter & Richard.
Helen was a member of Our Lady of Victories Church in Sayreville NJ since 1951.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 am in the St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Rd, Lake Ariel by Rev. Stephen Stavoy, Pastor.
Friends may call Monday from 4 - 7pm in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Rd. Lake Ariel.
Interment, All Saints Cemetery, Hollisterville.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Helen's name to .
