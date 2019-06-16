|
|
Helen Miriam Norton
Cheyenne, WY - Helen Miriam Norton, 84, died June 7, 2019. She was born March 23, 1935 in Augusta, Maine to Joseph and Miriam Harwood.
Helen's greatest enjoyments were family and fun times at Swan Lake, Maine. She is survived by daughters; Susan Schissler, Bonnie (Bud) Spillman, Jean (Michael) Baker, Robin (Bob) Walsh and Kathleen Norton; grandchildren; Rebecca, Shannon, Philip, Benjamin, Sean, Joseph and Kasey Helen; great-grandchildren; Miriam, Leona, Emmeline, Ophelia, Kaitlynn, Matthew, King, Colton, Hayden, Ryleigh, Eirnan, Kaylee, Reagan and Teagan; brothers Julian (Lillian), Robert (Dorothy) and sister-in-law Pauline.
Also surviving is her chihuahua Duke, a finer companion could not be had. Duke loved her cooking (especially chicken), belly rubs, taking rides and afternoon naps.
Helen met her forever partner, Warren, in 1955 at McGuire Air Force Base where they both served. Helen and Warren raised their daughters in a wonderful neighborhood on Oxford Rd in Colonia. They enjoyed their retirement; 10 years on Swan Lake; 7 years in Southampton, NJ and finally to Cheyenne.
During retirement, they shared a love of travelling the US, her love of road trips never waned. Helen nurtured lifelong friendships and was a true friend. She loved patriotic music, reading, sending cards, choir music, sports, TN Lady Volunteers basketball and OK softball.
Helen received the National Defense Service Medal for service during the Korean War. A Girl Scout leader for 30 years, she received their highest honor, the Thanks badge. In 1972, Helen led her troop on a cross country trip. Helen received the Colonia VFW Auxiliary outstanding citizen award and was a hospice and nursing home volunteer.
Helen was a cherished wife, wonderful Mom and ultimate Nanny to her family. Our Mom's strength and determination were off the charts. While cherishing our memories, we will miss her immensely.
In 2013, after 57 years of marriage, Warren preceded Helen in death. She was also preceded by brothers Ronald (Nell) & Jon.
Cremation has occurred. A Brief Service will be at BG William Doyle Cemetery (Wrightstown, NJ) on June 28th at 11:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will be at the North Stelton Volunteer Fire Co, 70 Haines Ave, Piscataway on June 29th at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, Helen requested donations to Cheyenne's Friday Food Bag Foundation (http://cheyenneffbag.org) or VFW Post 6061 Auxiliary (606 Inman Ave, Colonia, NJ 07067).
Published in Home News Tribune on June 16, 2019