Helen Mozolic
Perth Amboy - Helen Mozolic, 89 of Perth Amboy, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, with her family by her side.
Born in Woodbridge, NJ, she was a life-long resident of Perth Amboy, NJ. She started working at the age of 16 as a practical nurse, later receiving her medical assistant certification in 1968. She was employed by Rutgers University in the animal sciences department for 25 years as a senior lab technician and retired in 1992.
She was a communicant of the Holy Spirit Church and an active member of its Senior Group serving as its secretary and president. She was instrumental in organizing many of the group's trips. She particularly enjoyed calling Bingo at their monthly meetings.
She is preceded in death by Alex Mozolic, her devoted husband of 50 years; her beloved parents Frank Gregus and Bertha (nee) Mehess; her loving daughter JoAnne Mozolic; and her siblings Barbara, Eleanor, Frank, and John.
She is survived by her adored children Jean Mozolic and her partner Mark, Ronald Mozolic and his fiancée Sandy. She was the cherished grandmother of Ryan, Rick and his fiancée Andrea, Garrett and his wife Kara, Jeff, Glenn, Koller and Ronald Mozolic Jr. and his wife Jessica along with her beloved Great-Grandson Landon.
She was loved by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Much love and gratitude for the friendship of Val Barna, Sue Shevchenko, Ann Toth, the Szelcs, the Petros, Mark Tarantino, John Brixie, Aaron Jackson, Mike & Jerri Yaros, John & Liz Parkins, Maria Koch, Brenda & Joe, the Pipers, Greg Kovacs, Karen, all the lovely people at the Superior Diner and all her friends at the Holy Spirit Seniors Group.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to JFK Haven Hospice in Helen's name.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2020