Helen P. Kwiatek
Piscataway - Helen P. Kwiatek, 88, of Piscataway, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14 at Bridgeway Care Center in Hillsborough with her loving family by her side. Born in Elizabeth, she was the daughter of the late John and Cecilia Pisula.
She was a member of the Auxiliary and enjoyed fishing, gardening, knitting, crocheting and time with family.
She was predeceased by her husband Anthony L Kwiatek, her parents John and Cecelia Pisula, her brother John Pisula and his wife Laverne. Surviving are sons Anthony and Marie Weidling, Joseph and wife Donna, Mark and wife Lisa, and John as well as grandchildren Christina, Mark and Julia.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, January 19 from 2:00-4:00 and from 6:00-8:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 20 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway with burial to follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked in Helen's name to the at
Published in Courier News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020