Helen Perrone
Piscataway - Helen Perrone, 94, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, September 5, 2020 in the Parker House of River Road, Piscataway.
Born and raised in New Brunswick by Giovaninna Schibilia and Francisco Telleri, Helen settled in Piscataway with her late husband, Joseph in 1952.
She enjoyed cooking and playing bingo. Above all, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family.
Predeceased by her husband who died in 2013, Joseph Perrone and eleven siblings; surviving are her two children, Carmen Perrone and wife Tracy of Somerset and Gail Bacelar and husband Carlos of California; three grandchildren, Carmen, Cara and Melissa and two great grandchildren, Wylder and Easton.
A private funeral mass and entombment will be held for Mrs. Perrone. To leave condolence to the family please see www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com
