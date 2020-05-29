Helen Rae "Polly" Baker Domitrowski was born on October 12, 1927 (one of 15 children born to Henry Vance and Ora Lee Goodwin Baker). She was born at home, on the farm, in Hertford, NC. Mrs. Domitrowski was a resident of Manville, NJ since 1978. She worked at City Federal Mortgage Bank in Somerset, NJ, where she was a Mortgage Specialist for many years before retiring in 1992."Polly" as she was known and loved by her family and friends, enjoyed family gatherings at her home in Manville where many folks filled the house with love and laughter for celebrations of all sorts; baby showers, birthday parties, Thanksgiving and Christmas. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished time spent with them. Her doors were always open for company to stop in for a cup of coffee, or to share a meal. She was an animal lover and had many pets through the years. Growing up on a rural farmstead in NC she even had a pet squirrel named "Macarthur" that her brothers had rescued and she had trained to stay in her pocket; but of all the pets she had, none was more special to her than Harley-Rose, the family dog. She loved country music, poetry and her doll collection. She is predeceased by her Husband Robert Domitrowski, who passed on June 27, 2017 at home. She is also predeceased by her brothers: Jay Baker, Jim Baker, Aubrey Baker, Henry Baker and Thomas Edgar Baker and by her sisters: Ruby Baker, Louise Baker Bunch, Grace Baker Eddy, Edith Baker Elliot Lane, Edna Baker Elliot, Catherine Baker Overton Welcher Laycock and Hazel Virginia Baker. She is survived by her six children and one stepson, John Eason of Hertford, NC, Robert Eason of Eatontown, NJ, Vicki Rodgers O'Rourke and Cindy Rodgers of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kim Rodgers Malyar and her husband Mark of Jackson, NJ, Jeff Domitrowski of Manville, NJ and John Domitrowski (stepson) of Myrtle Beach, SC, her brother Caroll Baker and her sister Shirley Baker-Tucci. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Robert Eason, Jr., Christian Eason, Shane Eason, Megan O'Rourke, Colin O'Rourke, Kelly O'Rourke McAnulty, Ryan Malyar, Amanda Malyar-West, Desiree Domitrowski and Alyssa Domitrowski and by seven great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and all that knew her and loved her. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. Cremation was private. A memorial visitation and service will take place at a later date due to the legal regulations in place at this time.









