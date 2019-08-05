|
Helen Richardson
Parlin, NJ - Helen S. Richardson, 81, of Parlin, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ.
Helen was born on May 20, 1938 to Nick and Sophie Sklavanitis in Dixon, IL. She was very proud of her Greek heritage. Helen was a former announcer and news reporter for WSDR radio station in Dixon, and was also a correspondent for the Rockford, IL morning news. When she and her family moved to the East coast in the early 1970's, she then turned her career to helping educate children and spent the next 26 years working at Voorhees School in the Old Bridge, NJ education system before retiring in 1998. She was an avid reader and loved to play games on her phone with friends. She devoted much energy working with various committees at her home Church in South River, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Helen is survived by Bruce, her loving husband of nearly 57 years; and their two children, Terri Lynn Campbell and her husband, Jeff, of Sayreville, and Kelly Anne Bera and her husband, Joe, of Parlin. A son, Robert Allen, died at birth. She was Yiayia, "grandmother", to Jake and Christian Campbell, and to Maggie and Taylor Bera. She reveled in following the grandkids' activities, and she and Bruce traveled to many parts of the country to watch sporting events the boys were involved in, or theatrical accomplishments that the girls were participating in. Helen is also survived by one brother, Charles Sklavanitis and his wife, Alice, of Chicago. She was a Thea, "aunt", to nephew Chuck Sklavanitis of Katy, TX, and nieces, Dianne Leonard, and Julie Parisi, from the Chicago area.
A Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Old Bridge Funeral Home, Old Bridge, NJ.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:00 am at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, South River, NJ.
Cremation will take place privately at the Holy Cross Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Helen's name are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, at www.jdrf.org. Online condolences can be given at www.oldbridgefh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 5, 2019