Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay Street
Perth Amboy, NJ
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay Street
Perth Amboy, NJ
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:15 AM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay Street
Perth Amboy, NJ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Holy Trinity Church
Helen Rose (Miskolczi) Stachowski

Helen Rose (Miskolczi) Stachowski Obituary
Helen Rose Stachowski (nee Miskolczi)

Perth Amboy - Helen Rose Stachowski ( nee Miskolczi ), 102 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Venetian Care Center, South Amboy.

Helen was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, a member of the Holy Rosary Society, the Olive Street and Holy Trinity Seniors. She loved to do handcrafts and sew; she loved to travel, cook especially her Hungarian dishes.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband Benjamin Stachowski; cherished mother of Janice and her husband Stanley Nemetz and her son ~ in ~ law John Ballek; loving daughter of Alex and Sophie ( nee Zargo ) Miskolczi and a dear sister of Louis, Alex, William and Irene Miskolczi, Julia Hrehowsik, Grace Brown.

She is survived by her beloved daughter Arlene Ballek; adored grandmother of William and Alice, Mark and his wife Susan, Thomas and his wife Diane Billich, Lynne Chavan, Jeff Nemetz, Brian and his wife Anne Nemetz; great ~ grandmother of Mark Jr., Michael, Kimberly, Kristin, Rachel Billich, Justin, Aidan Nemetz, Jaylee, Jacob Chavan, and Sierra Thomas; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.

We begin to leave on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 9:15am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10am at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Holy Trinity Church. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, South Amboy. Visiting is on Wednesday from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
