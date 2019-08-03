|
Helen Rosinski (Bosoy)
South River - Helen Rosinski (Bosoy), age 92, of South River, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge with her loving family at her side. Born and raised in South River, Helen was a lifelong resident of the borough. She was a proud homemaker throughout her life, having always taken care of her wonderful family. Helen was also a devout parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in South River where she was a longtime member of the church choir. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Helen is predeceased by her husband Eugene, her parents Alex & Mary Bosoy, and by her brother Vincent Bosoy. Surviving are her beloved children and their spouses Eugene, Jr. & Cindy Rosinski of Jackson, and Diana & Sal Razzano of South River; her sister Dorothy Suchon of MA; her grandchildren and their spouses Lisa & Ray Sprogis of South River, Doug Razzano of E. Brunswick, Allison & Alex Rotsettis of Mullica Hills, Kelsey Rosinski of Red Bank, and Ryan Rosinski of Ewing; as well as 5 wonderful great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday 9:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave. South River with a 10am funeral service at Sts. Peter & Paul RO Church. Burial will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm with Panahida prayer service at 2pm. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting
www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019