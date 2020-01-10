|
Helen Roth Merolla
The children of the former mayor of Piscataway, Helen Roth Merolla, announce with sadness the death of their mother on January 8 at the Pine Run Health Center in Doylestown, PA, after a brief illness.
Raised in New Brunswick, Mrs. Merolla was the daughter of Isadore and Jeanette Roth Horowitz (deceased). She attended New Brunswick High School, Rutgers University, and Atlantic Community College.
When in high school, her singing entertained her classmates and later earned her roles in semi-professional musicals throughout the region for several years, including the title role of "Gypsy" and Julie in "Showboat."
Moving to Edison she became a member of the Edison Township League of Women Voters and was elected its vice president. In the late '50s, she was hired by Middlesex County to the Sheriff's Department, as a newly classified sheriff's officer, and became an activist when she joined a small group of officers in a legitimate dispute with management to bring about representation of the PBA to those in the system. She was the lone woman in the department who labored to bring the union into existence and was one of two women who first qualified to carry a weapon. Mrs. Merolla served two terms as the first secretary of the Middlesex County Sheriff's Department PBA #165.
After a short few years in Highland Park, an opportunity in South Jersey opened for her husband and they moved to Ventnor, New Jersey.
During the years spent in Ventnor, Mrs. Merolla enjoyed a new career as assistant to the administrator and director of social services at a local skilled nursing facility, a position she truly loved. She continued to hold lifetime affection for the Sisters of the religious order who continue to guide the facility.
Returning to Middlesex County in 1977, she and her husband moved to Piscataway where she became active in the Democratic Organization, first as a committeewoman and recording secretary. During this period, Mrs. Merolla served as Public Information Officer for the township. She designed and wrote the township newsletter, was responsible for campaign literature development, and served as a campaign coordinator. She was a member of the Piscataway Schools Planning Committee, the township's Library Fundraising Committee, member of the Public Relations Committee and the Piscataway Environmental Protective Organization.
In the early '80s Mrs. Merolla was appointed to the Piscataway Planning Board. After being elected its chairwoman in 1986, she stepped down to run for Council-at-Large, a position she held until she was elected the township's first woman mayor in 1996.
Mrs. Merolla was very proud of her achievements that benefited the townspeople, having put into practice her strong beliefs that integrity and honesty be the hallmarks of political life. She was the prime sponsor of Piscataway's first historical advisory commission and a prime sponsor of one of the first barrier-free playgrounds in New Jersey: the All Children's Playground in Quibbletown Park, designed to enable disabled and non-disabled youngsters to enjoy playing together.
She aggressively pursued the completion of the Rt 18 extension and the ramps to I-287, a road design that would divert heavy traffic from residential roads. She was especially proud that she was able to dissuade developers from overbuilding in the hope that Piscataway could remain the beautiful town that had drawn its many residents to move to the area.
Mrs. Merolla was a longtime proponent of regional planning and traffic reduction. She was a former director of Keep Middlesex Moving, a former area director of New Jersey Planning Officials, past president of Middlesex County Mayors Association, former director of Kiddie Keep Well Camp and a number of professional and service groups.
The year 1999 brought changes to the political scene in Piscataway, and Mrs. Merolla distanced herself from the Democratic Party. She ran as an independent candidate and lost her bid to retain the mayor's seat.
Mrs. Merolla was an avid reader: She read 4 newspapers daily and books of world history were among her choice readings. A dog lover, she enjoyed the companionship of German Shepherds, many of which she and her husband had rescued from shelters.
Mrs. Merolla was predeceased by her husband, Donald, in 2006. She is survived by her children, Keith Rosenberg (Carol Heiser) of Washington D.C., Samuel Rosenberg (Eileen Farrell) of Piscataway, and Carla Merolla Odell (Ken) of Bucks County, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She leaves many friends and a legacy of honesty and integrity she so embraced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to are appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020