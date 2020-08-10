1/
Helen Shapiola
Helen Shapiola

Old Bridge - Helen Shapiola, 95, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Roosevelt Care in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Mrs. Shapiola was born September 07, 1924, in Wood, Pennsylvania to the late Peter and Bridget (Mosses) Kalpin. She was a longtime resident of Colonia, before relocating to Old Bridge, NJ.

Helen was a factory worker for RCA Corporation, where she worked for many years. She was a former parishioner of St. Theresa Church in Linden. Helen was an avid dancer. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson and her two great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Shapiola was preceded in death by her seven brothers and her three sisters.

She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Joseph Shapiola of Old Bridge; her daughter, Carol and her husband Joseph M. Fuoco of Monroe Township. She is also survived by her grandson, Joseph G. Fuoco and his wife Kimberly of Farmingdale, NJ and her great-grandchildren, Joseph R. Fuoco and Anna M. Fuoco.

Family and friends may visit from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
