Helen Snyder
Sewaren - Helen Snyder passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Genesis at the Woodlands Care Center in Plainfield. She was 98 years old.
She was born in Allentown, PA and has resided in Woodbridge Township for most of her life.
Mrs. Snyder was employed as the manager of Woolworth's Department Store in Woodbridge for 38 years before her retirement; and was a communicant of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Port Reading.
She was predeceased by her husband, Evan Snyder; and son, John Shilling.
Surviving are her grandsons, Jimmy, Joey and Jay Shilling; sister, Lorraine Saksinski and her husband, Tom; brother, Edward Savage, Sr.; and nephew, Edward Savage, Jr. and his family.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Port Reading. Entombment will be in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020