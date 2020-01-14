Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:15 AM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Port Reading, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Snyder Obituary
Helen Snyder

Sewaren - Helen Snyder passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Genesis at the Woodlands Care Center in Plainfield. She was 98 years old.

She was born in Allentown, PA and has resided in Woodbridge Township for most of her life.

Mrs. Snyder was employed as the manager of Woolworth's Department Store in Woodbridge for 38 years before her retirement; and was a communicant of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Port Reading.

She was predeceased by her husband, Evan Snyder; and son, John Shilling.

Surviving are her grandsons, Jimmy, Joey and Jay Shilling; sister, Lorraine Saksinski and her husband, Tom; brother, Edward Savage, Sr.; and nephew, Edward Savage, Jr. and his family.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Port Reading. Entombment will be in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -