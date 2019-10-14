Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Bound Brook, NJ
Helen Sona

Helen Sona Obituary
Helen Sona

Bound Brook - Helen Sona, 91, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home. Born in Perth Amboy, she was the daughter of Harry and Anna (Terefenko) Sefczek. She move to Bound Brook in the early 1950s where she raised her family. She was a homemaker. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Bound Brook for over 65 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and an accomplished seamstress.

Helen was predeceased by her husband Walter Sona in 1983. She is survived by her son, Tod Sona and his wife Mary Sona of Bound Brook, 2 daughters, Gail Sona-Kline and her husband Warren Kline of Neshanic Station and Susan Sona of Bound Brook and 2 grandchildren, Derek Kline and Bridgett Sona.

Visiting will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook will begin at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 17, 2019. There will be no services at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will be at Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
