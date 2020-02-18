|
Helen Stolte
South Amboy - Helen A. Samuelson Stolte, 93, of South Amboy died on Monday February 17, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. Born in South Amboy she lived there all her life. She was previously employed by Charles E. Komar & Son, South Amboy. A member of Christ Episcopal Church, South Amboy she enjoyed sewing and baking.
Daughter of the late George and Josephine Dustal Samuelson he is also predeceased by her husband Aloysius "Ken" Stolte in 1989; her brothers John Samuelson and George Samuelson, Jr. and her grandson Kenneth Stolte in 2000. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Kenneth and Eileen Stolte of Monroe and Joel and Karen Stolte of Toms River; her daughter Karen Fusilli of Minnesota; her sisters Marie "Hilda" Samuelson of South Amboy and Claire Danielczyk of Iselin; her grandchildren Richard Stolte and his wife Julie of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Kristen Stolte of Toms River and Candice Knowlton of Minnesota; 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 9:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10am Requiem Eucharist at Christ Episcopal Church. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Church, 257 4th Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 or Whiskers Rescue, PO Box 1206, Sayreville, NJ 08871.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020